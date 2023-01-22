The Bankhead Theater in Livermore will host the George Bowen Master Guitar Summit on Wednesday, March 15, featuring such guitar-playing legends as Arlen Roth, Jim Soldi, Bill Kirchen, and Redd Volkaert.
Bowen, a Pleasanton resident and noted guitar maker, initially conceived a series of events with “world-class guitarists performing in the hometown of the guitar maker who built their guitars.”
The inaugural event in his adopted hometown gained even more significance last year after Bowen was diagnosed with a rare neurological disease similar to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig Disease. The summit is now planned as a benefit with proceeds going to the ALS Cure Project, according to Livermore Valley Arts, the nonprofit organization that operates the Bankhead Theater.
Soldi, Kirchen, Volkaert, and Roth have all used Bowen guitars, although Roth, considered one of the most influential guitarists of all time, is better known for the Fender Telecaster.
During his career, Roth toured and recorded with Simon and Garfunkel, Bob Dylan, John Prine, Ry Cooder, John Sebastian, The Bee Gees, and other well-known acts.
Known as “Cactus,” Soldi was a top Nashville studio musician who also spent several years touring with Johnny Cash, who called him the “best guitar player in the business.” Soldi later left the Johnny Cash Band to join Ricky Skaggs.
Kirchen was a founding member of Commander Cody and his Lost Planet Airmen, playing lead guitar on such hits as “Hot Rod Lincoln.” He has also recorded with such artists as Elvis Costello, Emmylou Harris, Nick Lowe, and Maria Muldaur, while his “Transatlanticana” cracked the Americana Radio Chart Top 10 in 2018.
Vokaert won a Grammy in 2009, after making an international name for himself as lead guitarist with country legend Merle Haggard and other world-class artists. He has released four CDs of his own.
The show will also include a display of Bowen guitars and a demonstration the craftsmanship that goes into the instruments.
Tickets Start at $75 at livermorearts.org or 925-373-6800.