The Bankhead Theater will launch its “Travel Without Leaving Town” film series on Sunday, May 30, with a presentation of “Tintoretto: A Rebel in Venice.”
The film is the first of five focusing on famous art and artists and will be accompanied by a new exhibit, “Take Me There: Travel the World through Art and Photography,” which opens July 1.
Jacopo Tintoretto is often considered last great artist of the Italian Renaissance. The film, narrated by actress Helena Bonham Carter, explores the places that evoke and preserve the memory of the painter, including the Doge’s Palace, St. Mark’s Square, and the Church of San Rocco.
Tintoretto was born in the early 1500s and spent nearly his entire life in Venice, following in the footsteps of the legendary Titian and becoming one of the leading painters in the city. His large-scale narratives on canvas, animated by dramatic lighting and gestures, have been described as “daring and inventive, both in the handling and composition.”
The “Travel Without Leaving Town” series will include five “Great Art on Screen” films, interspersed with insights from art historian.
The Tintoretto film will be followed June 13 by “Hermitage: The Power of Art,” featuring works on display at Russia’s Hermitage, one of the largest museums in the world. Also scheduled are “Botticelli: Florence and the Medici,” on June 27; “The Prado: A Collection of Wonders,” on July 11; and “Frida: Viva la Vida,” on July 25.
Each of the film will begin at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, with $10 tickets for students up to age 21.
Initially, fewer than 140 seats, spaced six feet apart, will be sold. Ticket availability may increase but audience size will not exceed 200 for film screenings through August 2021. For tickets, go to www.lvpac.org or call 925-373-6800.
In addition, a drawing will be held for a free pair of tickets for each of the five films. To enter, email a personal travel photo taken anywhere in the world to info@lvpac.org. Winning photos shared on the Bankhead Theater’s social media.
The new Bankhead Gallery exhibit, “Take Me There,” will include a display in the Founders Room of works by local watercolorist and world traveler Charlotte Severin.
An opening reception will be held July 11, which coincides with the presentation of “The Prado: A Collection of Wonders,” narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Jeremy Irons.