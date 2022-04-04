The Bankhead Theater will welcome The 5 Browns, a classical piano ensemble, to Livermore on April 7, followed a few days later by two legendary bands, The Kingston Trio and The Limeliters.
The 5 Browns – Ryan, Melody, Gregory, Deondra, and Desirae – will perform at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 7.
The sibling quintet, all of whom attended New York’s Julliard School at the same time, has toured extensively since first receiving critical acclaim in 2002, including performances the Grand National Theater in China, Suntory Hall in Japan, and Carnegie Hall’s Isaac Stern Auditorium in New York.
They have also released seven albums, three of which reached No. 1 on Billboard Magazine’s classical album chart, and in 2015, they appeared in a PBS “In Concert” special filmed at the red rock Tuacahn Amphitheatre in St. George, Utah.
Tickets for The 5 Browns are $20 to $78.
Three days later, on Sunday, April 10, the Bankhead Theater will present “The Legends of Folk,” with the current members of the The Kingston Trio and The Limeliters.
The Kingston Trio was founded in San Francisco in 1955 and became one of the most influential folk groups in the country with such hits as “Tom Dooley,” “Greenback Dollar,” “M.T.A.,” “Tijuana Jail,” and “Where Have All the Flowers Gone.”
The Kingston Trio website lists the current members of the group as Tim Gorelangton, Don Maravich, and Mike Marvin, the adopted son of original band member Nick Reynolds.
The original Limeliters band was formed in 1959 by Lou Gottlieb, then working as an arranger for The Kingston Trio, Alex Hassilev, and Glenn Yarbrough. The group broke up in 1963, when Yarbrough left to focus on sailing.
They would link up again in the 1970s for a series of reunion tours. Limeliters favorites include “City of New Orleans,” “John Henry, the Steel Driving Man,” “The Far Side of the Hill,” and “This Train.”
Members of the current group include C. Daniel Boling, Steve Brooks, and Andy Corwin.
Tickets for The Legends of Folk are $20 to $98. Tickets for all shows in the “Bankhead Presents” season are available at livermorearts.org, by calling 925-373-6800, or at the box office, located at 2400 First St.