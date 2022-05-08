The Bankhead Theater in Livermore will look back at the music of Paul McCartney with “Stroll Down Penny Lane,” on Friday, May 13, followed by a look at the next generation of musicians with the East Bay Jazz High School All-Stars on Sunday, May 15.
“Stroll Down Penny Lane” is a multimedia concert celebrating the life and music of the former Beatle with live performances by Bay Area musicians and clips from the iconic singer/songwriter’s lengthy career. The concert will also explore influences on McCartney’s music, from early ballads to such rock-n-rollers as Little Richard.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. performance range from $20 to $58.
East Bay Jazz, now in its sixth year, is an after-school program for high school students. The program includes two ensembles, big band and combo, that perform frequently from January to June.
Since 2016, more than 100 student musicians have participated in the program. There are currently 21 students in the program from throughout the East Bay area.
Tickets for the 3 p.m. East Bay Jazz performance range from $10 for students and military personnel to $20. Tickets for both concerts are available at livermorearts.org, by calling 925-373-6800, or at the Bankhead box office, located at 2400 First St., in Livermore.