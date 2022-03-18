The Bankhead Theater in Livermore will continue its celebration of Women’s History Month with a 3 p.m. matinee performance of “Bessie, Billie, and Nina: Pioneering Women of Jazz,” on Sunday, March 20.
The show tracks the accomplishments of the legendary Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, and others who changed the way jazz was sung, played, and heard, and their continuing influence on music today.
From the Jim Crow era-South through the turbulent 1960s, Smith, Holiday, and Simone were among the most influential and popular singers of their times.
They also used their talents to combat racial prejudice, sexism, and poverty in the U.S.
Whether proclaiming their sexuality (Smith), forcing America to acknowledge racism in South and beyond (Holiday), or giving voice to the Civil Rights movement with protest anthems (Simone), the trailblazing singers spoke to and for the disenfranchised as women, African Americans, and artists.
All three women defied social norms, embracing self-empowerment through their art.
Produced by Grammy Award-winning Eli Wolf, and with arrangements by pianist and musical director Carmen Staff, the production features three dynamic vocalists – Charenée Wade, Tahira Clayton, and Vanisha Gould – each a rising star in her own right. Backed by an all-female band, they will offer their renditions of such classic hits as “Downhearted Blues,” “Strange Fruit,” and “Mississippi Goddam.”
Tickets for the 3 p.m. performance range from $20 to $80 and are available online at livermorearts.org, by calling 925-373-6800, or in person at the Bankhead Theater box office, 2400 First St.