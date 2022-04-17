On Friday, April 29, the Bankhead Theater in Livermore will take a trip down memory lane to the 1960s, when the legendary Rat Pack sang and joked their way through lounge shows on the Las Vegas Strip.
Sebastian Anzaldo as Frank Sinatra, Andy DiMino as Dean Martin, and Lambus Dean as Sammy Davis, Jr., accompanied by the Rat Pack Orchestra, will recreate those Sin City performances with “A Toast to the Rat Pack.” The tribute show will include many of the Rat Pack’s greatest hits, including Sinatra's “Come Fly with Me,” “Lady is a Tramp,” “My Way,” and “New York, New York;” Martin’s “Volare,” “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime,” and “That's Amore;” and Davis’ “That Old Black Magic,” “Mr. Bojangles,” and “Candy Man.”
“A Toast to the Rat Pack” will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $98 and are available at the Bankhead box office, 2400 First St., or at LivermoreArts.org.