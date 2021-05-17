“Composing the Future,” a Northern California Women’s Caucus for Art (NCWCA) exhibition “in response to the extreme events of the past year,” will open this weekend and run through June 27 at the Bankhead Theater gallery in Livermore.
“As artists, we are witnesses and raw material for envisioning possible futures,” said Elizabeth Addison, NCWCA exhibition chair. “These reflections will serve as inspirations to envision possibilities for cultural transformation.”
In preparing for the exhibit, the NCWCA said it challenged its members “to flex their artistic powers” and “project their hopes, dreams, and ideas into the future.”
The NCWCA is a networking organization for women in the arts.
The gallery at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St. In Livermore, is now open from 2-6 p.m. on Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free and facemasks are required.
Special events for the exhibit include a reception from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday June 5, and a Zoom-based virtual Artist Talks Series from 7-8 p.m. on May 27, June 3, and June 10. The reception and artist talks are also free.
For more information, go to www.ncwca.org/composing-the-future-members-exhibition.html-gallery. The exhibit can also be viewed online at the NCWCA website.