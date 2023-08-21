The Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore will host three laugh-filled performances this fall, beginning with the San Francisco Comedy Competition on Thursday, Sept. 21, followed by comedian Amy Sedaris on Friday, Sept. 22. The comedy troupe Funny Women of a Certain Age will make a return appearance at the Bankhead on Friday, October 6.
Five finalists from the 2023 San Francisco Comedy Competition, a summer-long elimination-style contest, will take the Bankhead stage for one of five finals-round performances.
The finalists will be announced after the last semi-finals performance at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa on Saturday, Sept. 16. The winner will be announced Sunday, Sept. 24, following the last finals performance at The Folk Tale winery in Carmel.
Now in its 47th year, the San Francisco Comedy Competition has helped launched the careers of such stars as Robin Williams, Dana Carvey, Sinbad, and Ellen DeGeneres. This year’s Bankhead performance will be hosted by comedian and San Francisco native Dan St. Paul.
Tickets for the 7:30 comedy showcase are $25 to $55, with discounted tickets for students and active-duty military.
The following night, Sept. 22, San Francisco Bay Area news anchor and Tri-Valley resident Jessica Aguirre will conduct an on-stage interview with Sedaris, an actor, comedian, and writer, perhaps best known for her Emmy-nominated, TruTV series “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” which ran from 2017 to 2020.
Sedaris played the lead role of Jerri Blank in the 2005 film, “Strangers with Candy,” which she co-wrote with Stephen Colbert, and has had supporting roles in several feature films, including “Maid in Manhattan,” “School of Rock,” and “Elf.” More recently, Sedaris appeared in the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” as the space mechanic Peli Motto.
Tickets for “An Evening with Amy Sedaris” are $25 to $95, with discounted tickets for students and active-duty military. The show begins at 8 p.m.
Although the stand-up comedy group Women of a Certain Age will be making a return appearance at the Bankhead, it will be a first-time appearance for two of the four comedians.
Carole Montgomery, who wrote and produced two “Funny Women of a Certain Age” comedy specials for Showtime, and Leighann Lord appeared with the group at its Bankhead debut in April 2022. This time they will be joined by comedians Cathy Ladman, Leighann Lord, and Barb North.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. performance are $25 to $80, with discounted tickets for students and active-duty military.
Tickets for all three shows are available online at livermorearts.org, by calling 925-373-6800, or at the Bankhead box office, 24oo First St., Livermore.