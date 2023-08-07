Following the annual Brilliance at the Bankhead gala on Sept. 9, with headliner Jason Alexander, Livermore Valley Arts will launch the 2023-2024 Bankhead Present lineup with “Five for Fighting with String Quartet” on Friday, Sept. 15, followed the next day by “Bobby McFerrin: Motion.”
Alexander is best known for his role as George Costanza on the long-running television series “Steinfeld.” More recently the actor and Broadway performer has had a recurring role as Mr. Lundy on the TV series “Young Sheldon.”
Five for Fighting is the stage name for Los Angeles-born singer-songwriter and pianist Vladimir John Ondrasik, known for his sentimental soft rock ballads, including “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” “100 Years,” and “The Riddle.” His music has also been featured in more than 350 films, television shows, and commercials.
Ondrasik recently traveled to Kyiv to create a music video for his latest release, “Can One Man Save the World?” with a Ukrainian orchestra.
He will be joined onstage at the Bankhead Theater by Broadway actor Chris Cardona playing the viola, Peter Sachon playing cello, Tony award winner Katie Kresek playing violin, and Grammy-nominated Jeremy Kittle, also playing violin.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. Five for Fighting performance start at $35, with discounts for students and active military personnel.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, 10-time Grammy award winner Bobby McFerrin will take the stage for a 3 p.m. matinee performance.
McFerrin, whose iconic “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” topped the pop charts in 1988, is known for his range of vocal techniques, from jumps in pitch and his solo acapella performances to beatbox.
The 73-year-old singer-songwriter, who received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award this year, will be accompanied by a full band and the Livermore-based Valley Concert Chorale.
Tickets to “Bobby McFerrin: Motion” start at $70.
The Bankhead will also welcome Bay Area native Kari Byron, best known as part of the Build Team on the long-running TV series “MythBusters,” on Thursday, Sept. 28, for the first Rae Dorough Speakers Series presentation of the season.
Byron is currently hosting and producing “Crash Test World,” which airs on the Discovery network and is streaming on EXPLR-media.com. She also starred on Netflix’s “White Rabbit Project,” where she was joined by two former “MythBusters” cohorts, Tory Belleci and Grant Imahara, in investigating unsolved heists, jailbreaks, superpower technology, weird World War II weapons, and other oddities.
In 2018, Byron published a book about her experiences, “Crash Test Girl, An Unlikely Experiment in Using the Scientific Method to Answer Life's Toughest Questions.”
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. presentation, “An Evening with Kari Byron – Crash Test Girl,” start at $25.
The Bankhead will close out the month with “When You Wish Upon a Star: A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney” at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.
A newly formed band with the National Jazz Museum in Harlem will perform such iconic Disney songs as “Someday My Prince Will Come,” “He's a Tramp,” “Everybody Wants to be a Cat,” and “The Bare Necessities.”
Appearing with the band will be jazz and blues vocalist Kim Nally, named the Most Influential African American in the Bay Area in 2005. Nally, who has a doctorate in history from the University of California, Berkley, is also an author, composer, and playwright.
Tickets to the Disney jazz tribute start at $25.
Tickets for all performances are available online at livermorearts.org, by calling 925-373-6800, or at the Bankhead box office window, 2400 First St., Livermore.