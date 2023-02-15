The Bankhead Theater in Livermore will host two international performances this month, including the Canadian Brass at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, and the 23rd International Guitar Night at 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24.
Known for the use of humor and an irreverent attitude during live performances, Canadian Brass has recorded more than 130 CDs and DVD since the original members of the quintet got their start in Toronto more than 50 years ago.
International Guitar Night was started by Brian Gore in 1995 as a forum for guitarists to play their latest compositions and share ideas with their peers. Over the years, it has become a top touring festival, bringing together master guitar musicians from around the world to play together.
Tickets are available online at livermorearts.org, by calling 925-373-6800, or in person at the Bankhead box office, 2400 First St. Tickets for Canadian Brass begin at $93; tickets for International Guitar Night begin at $77.