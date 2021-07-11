The Bankhead Theater will host a public reception for Charlotte Severin, whose work is now on display in a one-person exhibit in the Founders Room, from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, July 11.
The 25 plein air paintings by Severin, a former nurse and watercolor instructor for Pleasanton and Livermore schools, reflect her travels across the U.S. and around their world, including Europe, Asia, and Central America.
The display is part of an expansive summer exhibit, “Take Me There,” at the Bankhead, 2400 First St. in Livermore, that includes paintings, photography, and a “Great Art on Film” series. The exhibit is free and runs through Aug. 29.