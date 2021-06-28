The Bankhead Theater will open a new gallery art exhibit, “Take Me There: Travel the World through Art and Photography,” on July 1.
The exhibit will include a special display of plein-air watercolors by Pleasanton artist Charlotte Severin in the Founders Room, sponsored by the Alliance for the Visual Arts.
There will also be a reception for Severin from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, July 11, followed by a presentation of “The Prado: A Collection of Wonders.” The film, narrated by Academy Award winning actor Jeremy Irons, highlights many of the masterpieces in the famed museum in Madrid, Spain, including works by Velazquez, Goya, and El Greco.
The “Take Me There” exhibit is free and will run through Aug. 29 at 2400 First St., Livermore. The gallery is open to the public from 1-5 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays.