Livermore’s Bankhead Theater will showcase the artistry of three female musicians this month, leading up to Women’s History Month in March.
On Monday, Feb. 14, the theater will host “PIAF! The Show,” a celebration of the life and music of legendary French singer Edith Piaf. Starring French performer Nathalie Lhermitte, “PIAF!” premiered in 2015 as a tribute to Piaf on the 100thn anniversary of her birth. Among her best-known songs was her signature “La Vie en Rose,” recorded in 1946, which also became the title of a biographical movie released in 2007.
Piaf died in 1963.
On Thursday, Feb. 17, the Bankhead will present pianist and composer Keiko Matsui, known for her smooth jazz and New Age music.
Born in Japan, Matsui made her U.S. recording debut in 1987 with “Drop of Water.” Seven of her albums have reached the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Top 10, including “Soul Quest in 2013.
Finally, on Thursday, Feb. 24, Livermore Arts is bringing back singer Storm Large, who performed at the Bankhead in 2015 as a fill-in with the band Pink Martini and performed solo performance in 2017.
Early in her career, Large performed with several club bands in the San Francisco Bay area, including Storm Inc., Storm and Her Dirty Mouth, and FlowersSF. But in 2002, she returned to Portland to pursue a career as a chef.
Large relaunched her musical career a few years later singing with Balls, a Portland club band, and was a finalist on the TV show “Rock Star: Supernova” in 2006. In 2008, Large wrote and appeared in an autobiographical, one-woman cabaret show, “Crazy Enough,” at the Portland City Stage, followed by a memoir, also titled “Crazy Enough,” released in 2012. She made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2013, singing Weill’s “Seven Deadly Sins” with the Detroit Symphony.
All performances are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for “PIAF! The Show” and Storm Lange are $20 to $98. Tickets for Keiko Matsui are $20 to $65. Tickets for all shows are available at livermorearts.com, by calling 925-373-6800, or at the box office, located at 2400 First St., in Livermore.