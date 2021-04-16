Tickets are now on sale for the first in a series of concerts planned for the Bankhead Theater courtyard in Livermore.
The early evening events will feature a comedy opener, followed by live music.
The first concert, at 5:30 p.m., Friday, April 23, will be emceed by Bay Area comedian Brian Maggi and feature guitarist James Robinson.
Capacity will be limited to 44 and face masks will be required. Concessions will be served individually.
“We’re eager to bring live entertainment back to the Bankhead and are always looking for different opportunities to activate our spaces with the arts,” said Chris Carter, executive director for the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center. “These intimate events in the courtyard will bring people downtown at the end of their workday or prior to dining out. The Courtyard Concerts are the logical next step in our ramp-up to opening again fully.”
Maggi, who was been involved in several tech-company start-ups, is also a former writer for the Second City comedy troupe in Chicago. He later turned to performing his own stand-up comedy in San Francisco and has been a regular at clubs around the Bay Area.
Robinson grew up in Santa Clara County, where he learned to play piano before taking up the guitar at age 12. His music crosses genres from jazz and classical to blues, country, and rock. His multiple recordings include “New Beginnings,” released just before the pandemic hit in 2019, and a recent single, “Azul Sky.”
Tickets for the courtyard concerts are $20 and available online at livermorearts.org or by calling 925-373-6800. As county COVID-19 restrictions are eased, capacity will be increased.
In addition to the outdoor concerts, the Bankhead courtyard will host the traditional Livermore Drum Circle, led by music therapist Phil Didlake, on Thursday, May 6, and Thursday, June 13. Attendance will be limited to the first 25 to register at www.livermorecircle.com.