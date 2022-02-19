Bohemian Queen, billed as a “theatrical tribute” to the legendary British rock band Queen, will perform at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Saturday, Feb. 19, followed Mardi Gras Mambo 2022, with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas on Sunday, Feb.20.
The Bohemian Queen concert begins at 8 p.m. Mardi Gras Mambo is a 3 p.m. performance.
The tribute to the 1970s band features lead vocalist Paulie Z as Queen’s frontman Freddie Mercury, backed by drummer/vocalist Glenn Jost, keyboardist/guitarist Victor Bender, guitarist Steve Zukowsky, and bassist/vocalist Aaron Samson for full-band versions of such favorites as “We Will Rock You,” “Stone Cold Crazy,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
The New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band, originally known as The Dirty Dozen Social and Pleasure Club, was formed in 1977, blending the sound of a traditional brass band with Bebop Jazz, Funk, Rhythm and Blues, and Soul. The result has been described as “musical gumbo.”
In 2021, the band was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by “Off Beat” magazine.
Current band members include Roger Lewis and Kevin Harris on saxophone, Gregory Davis on trumpet, Kirk Joseph on sousaphone, TJ Norris on trombone, Julian Addison on drums, and Takeshi Shimmura on guitar.
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will be joined at the Bankhead by Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas, another band with Louisiana roots.
Zydeco is a blend of Creole and Native American music with traditional rhythm and blues, featuring the accordion and a wearable washboard-like instrument called a vest frottoir or rubboard. Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas is led by Nathan Williams, with Clifford Alexander on the rubboard.
National Public Radio described the band as “simply an abundance of euphoria.”
Tickets for both Bohemian Queen and Mardi Gras Mambo are $20 to $78, and are available at the Bankhead box office, 2400 First Ave.; at livermorearts.org; or by calling 925-373-6800.