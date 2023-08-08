The Bankhead Theater in Livermore will host the Northern California premiere of the documentary “Elvis of Cambodia” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The film is being presented by Mony Nop and Sophaline Mao, both Cambodian immigrants and members of the Mony Nop Team at Compass Real Estate in Livermore, in conjunction with Barang Films.
The feature-length film celebrates the life and legacy of Cambodia’s most famous singer, Sinn Sisamouth, who rose to fame in the 1950s and ‘60s.
Sisamouth was executed by the Khmer Rouge in 1976 along with an estimated 90% of the country’s performing artists during the Communist Party of Kampuchea’s brutal reign from 1974 to 1979. He was 43.
As Cambodian-Americans who were directly impacted by the genocide, Nop and Mao said they felt obligated to bring the documentary film to Livermore.
“Music serves as a connector across cultures and stretches beyond language,” Nop said, adding that “Elvis of Cambodia” is not only a film about Sisamouth, but “the plight of the Cambodian identity, our rich history of music and resilience as a community to carry on this legacy.”
Nop also serves as an Ambassador of the Arts for the Bankhead Theatre.
The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s director, Chris Parkhurst, who said he learned about Sisamouth and his legacy while working on another documentary in Cambodia. Parkhurst said the Khmer people “spoke of [Sisamouth’s] music bringing them back to happier times when Cambodia experienced peace and prosperity.”
Tickets range from $25 to $50, with discounts for students, seniors, and active members of the military, and are available online at livermorearts.org.