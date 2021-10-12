“Conversation Pieces,” a free, outdoor exhibit of six hand-painted banners created by Tri-Valley youths, will open at the Bankhead Theater Plaza in Livermore on Sunday, Oct. 17.
The 3-foot by 7-foot banners, designed to celebrate both community and individuality, were created by Pedrozzi Foundation scholars and students at the Quest Science Center, JazzLabb, Tri-Valley Writers, Del Arroyo 4-H Club, and Thomasin Dewhurst Fine Art.
Inspiration for the banners came from local artist Thomasin Dewhurst, who teachers at the Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore.
The kickoff for the exhibit, from 3-5 p.m., will include entertainment, an awards ceremony for the young writers and artists who created the banners, information booths for each of the groups, and a talk by former NASA astronaut and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory engineer Jose Hernandez.
The exhibit will be on display at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., through October.
It will then become a traveling exhibition and displayed throughout the Tri-Valley area into 2022. With each new location, Dewhurst will offer workshops and collaborative projects to community groups.
The project was funded by grants from Livermore, the Wente Foundation for Arts Education, and the Pedrozzi Foundation, as well as donations from the public.