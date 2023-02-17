Join in for Barrel Tasting Weekend in the Livermore Valley, as participating wineries invite you to sample wines straight from the barrels.
Chat with the winemakers, see what new wines are coming up, and purchase futures to enjoy for your personal cellar! This fun and educational weekend is a great time to visit the beautiful Livermore Valley!
Winery tasting fees range from $15 to $25 and include a minimum of four wine tastings including barrel samples. Check with participating wineries for recommended reservations or walk ups. Participating wineries include 3 Steves Winery, Caddis Wine, Charles R Vineyards, el Sol, Favalora Vineyards Winery, Garre Vineyards & Winery, Leisure Street Winery, McGrail Vineyards & Winery, Murrieta's Well, Omega Road Winery, Page Mill Winery, Retzlaff Winery, Rodrigue Molyneaux Winery, Rosa Fierro Cellars, Wente Family Estates, Wood Family Vineyards.
For more information, visit bit.ly/410dbor.