The Bay Area’s Wreckless Strangers are thrilled to welcome the new year and bring their unique blend of “California Americana Soul” to of winter gigs across Northern California.
The band continues to grow its fanbase through its high-powered live performances and with airplay of their 2022 debut album When the Sun and a Blue Star Collide, which recently made WMOT Radio’s list of “Most Played 100 Albums of 2022.”
"With a mixture of powerhouse vocals, clever lyrical imagery, and richly layered instrumentation, Wreckless Strangers show off their combined talents with every note" said The Boot.
Fans (aka Wreckless Hearts) can visit wrecklessstrangers.com and follow the band on social media to catch all of the latest updates.
Wreckless Strangers will be at Almost Famous Wine Lounge on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m., with the opening band at 5:30 pm. The lounge is located at 2271 S. Vasco Road, suite D, in Livermore. Tickets range from $5 to $25 and are available ateventbrite.com.