Swirl on the Square, a wine bar and restaurant in downtown Livermore, will host a benefit from 5 to 9 p.m., Thursday, March 31, to raise money for the nonprofit Doctors Without Borders to help Ukrainian refugees.
“Swirl for a Cause” will feature live music from the Jack Quigley Souled Out! Band. Quigley has also recruited other local musicians for the benefit, including Loren O, Patrick Noel Russ, Steve Kritzer, Brian Skinner, Tim Gomes, Rob Allen and Kevin Snyder from Kinetic, Jeremy Malson and Frankie Bones from The Dustbowl Travelers, and Steve Powell from Namaste.
The restaurant will donate 100% of its profits during the benefit. Swirl on the Square is located at 21 S. Livermore Ave., in Livermore’s historic Blacksmith Square.