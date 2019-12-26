For the 27th consecutive year, Will Durst and his merry band of pranksters hit the road with their end-of-the-year comedy extravaganza, including a stop at the Firehouse Arts Center Theater in downtown Pleasanton on Fri., Dec. 27, at 8 p.m. The 2019 BFYEKO Comedy Show features a riotous collection of skits, songs, sketches, and stand-up. Durst says they promise “to lampoon, satirize, mock, scoff, scorn, taunt, tease, rib and ridicule the people and events of the past year and do it with a modicum of taste and decorum. And sometimes not.” (please note: PG-13).
The Six Comics are Will Durst (willdurst.com), Johnny Steele (johnnysteele.com), Debi Durst, Michael Bossier, Mari Magaloni, and Arthur Gaus. “It’s Saturday Night Live meets The Daily Show on steroids,” notes one reviewer.
Some calendar years “are less conducive as objects of humourosity,” notes Durst, but this one gave us “a veritable surfeit of Donald Trump, Brexit, wildfires, floods and for all we know an actual Sharknado. It was a cornucopia of delights.”
The New York Times calls Will Durst "quite possibly the best political comedian working in the country today." Dubbed “the Thinking Man’s Comic” by the Oregonian, Durst is acknowledged by peers and press alike as one of the premier political satirists. He has patched together an incomparable comedy quilt of a career, weaving together columns, books, radio and television commentaries, acting, voice-overs and stand-up into a patchwork of outraged and outrageous common sense. Durst has told jokes in 14 countries, racked up 800+ television appearances, released 5 CDs, authored 3 books, and despite blistering reproach, continues to squeeze ketchup on his hot dog.
Reserved seating tickets are $20.00, $25, $30.00. Advance purchase at www.firehousearts.org, by calling 925-931-4848, and in person at the Box Office, 4444 Railroad Avenue, Pleasanton. Box Office hours are Wednesday - Friday 12:00 noon-6:00 p.m. and Saturdays 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., and two hours prior to the performance if not sold out. Free parking available in the center lot, entrance on Spring Street.