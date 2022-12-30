The Tri-Valley’s Blankenship Memorial Project is a need-based music scholarship program that aims to financially support young musicians ages 7-18 as they receive an education in the musical instrument of their choice. The program has provided music scholarships to local children for over twenty years and has helped hundreds of children in the Tri-Valley area receive a musical education that would otherwise have been impossible. The program is available for any instrument to students who qualify, including voice lessons.
Supported by charitable donations, the program allows the Alameda County East Branch of The Music Teachers Association of California (MTAC) to provide music scholarships to students who cannot afford private lessons. Donations not only provide tuition and instrument rentals, but they also help enrich the lives of children through music. One hundred percent of the donations go directly to the Blankenship students. The scholarship program was named in memory of Walter Blankenship, a young amateur pianist who passed away in 1996. His widow and friends gathered resources to get the scholarship going and thought it would be fitting to name this project in his honor.
MTAC’s Alameda County East Branch officially founded the program, and all of the operations have been made possible through the help of charitable contributions from local sponsors.
Please reach out to students who might benefit from this enriching music education.
Donations are greatly appreciated. To donate or apply for consideration, please go to mtac-alamedaeast.org/blankenship-project.
For additional information or questions, please contact Deborah McQueen, Blankenship director, at blankenshipproject@gmail.com.