The clouds created quite a dramatic backdrop for the 2022 Blessing of the Grapes, which took place at Fenestra Vineyard, on Aug. 17, the two-year anniversary of the sparking of the LNU complex fire, among many others.
At least no lightning or fires spoiled the celebration, which was attended by more than 50 members of the Tri-Valley wine and hospitality community and accompanied by a spread of refreshing wines made by Fenestra Winemaker and General Manager Aaron Luna. The grounds have been recently and wonderfully upgraded, providing ample outdoor seating for dwelling under the massive oaks.
Luna welcomed the group to the vineyards, the site of one of Livermore’s oldest wineries. George True, a German immigrant, built the original winery here in 1889. Owner Larry Repogle and his late wife, Fran, founded the winery in 1976 at Ruby Hill in Pleasanton, but moved here in 1980.
Brandi Lombardi, Livermore Valley Wine Growers Association’s interim executive director, offered a toast to the coming harvest, and introduced Pastor Steve Wilde, of the First Presbyterian Church of Livermore, who expressed what a privilege it is to gather every year with the wine community to celebrate the most exciting season.
“It’s always a tough day for us,” he joked. “After all, we are selfless! It’s not just about the free wine!”
He then offered a sobering, dead on thought from the Bible.
“The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few,” he quoted, echoing a big concern again this year, as the recent heat is pushing the vineyards towards ripeness after a relatively moderate growing season.
A prolonged heat wave could exacerbate the already tight labor crunch, making it even harder for wineries to compete with other regions that tend to pay more for labor.
Nevertheless, Wilde said, “We are grateful to all of the labor that you all put into this effort. And a lot of it is out of our control. May God bless the harvest, and then bless us with rain, and more of it!”
Father Kwame of St. Charles Borromeo, who hails from West Africa and counted congregations in New Orleans, Boston, Oakland, and Pleasanton among his flock before coming to Livermore in 2018, remarked that images of vineyards are significant to all faiths. They represent an important component of beloved traditions.
Just that morning, his church read from the Bible about the owner of a vineyard who hired people to come and work he harvest. Some came early and stayed all day, while some came for just a few hours. However, he paid them all the same. The moral of the story is that the vineyard is like heaven, without boundaries, because generosity knows no bounds.
Rabbi Larry Milder from Congregation Beth Emek echoed the vineyard’s importance in many faiths, noting that the liturgical cycle had them reading from Deuteronomy, on the occasion of Moses leading the Israelites to the promised land. Among the seven blessings of this land were figs, olives, pomegranates, honey and grapes.
His message was, “When you have eaten your fill, give thanks to bountiful God for what he has given you!”
As for harvest in Livermore, the first grapes in were chardonnay for McGrail’s first ever sparkling. Winemaker Mark Clarin says he’s busily assessing which blocks of the Sauvignon Blanc will be ready next.
Larry Dino of Cuda Ridge says his home block of Merlot will be the first to be picked, and then it’s just a wild, hang-on-tight thrill ride from here on until the end of October.
“Can’t believe we’re looking at harvest already!” he said.