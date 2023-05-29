Blues Guitarist to Play Almost Famous Lounge 

Blues guitarist Angelo J Rossi, also known as AJ Crawdaddy, will perform at the Almost Famous Wine Lounge in Livermore on Friday, June 16.
Born in Palo Alto, Rossi was lead guitarist with the San Francisco pop/rock band Pablo Cruise from 1980 to 1984. He also played with other a series of other bands, including Cockrell & Santos, Taxxi, The Ducks, and Lucky Mud.
Rossi later pursued a career in a new genre, playing with such West Coast blues artists as Finis Tasby, King Earnest, JJ Bad Boy Jones, and Roy Gains. From 2010 to 2018, he owned the Cave Recording Studio in Mountain View, which later introduced the "Cave Records" label.
He opened for Tommy Castro at the Almost Famous Wine Lounge in March and returns to headline his own show. Seating for the 7:30 p.m. performance ranges from $5 to $25.
