Legendary blues-rock guitarist and vocalist Coco Montoya will perform live at the Almost Famous Wine Company in Livermore on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
His latest Alligator Records release is “Coming in Hot”. Taught by the “Master of the Telecaster,” Albert Collins, and schooled for a decade on the road with John Mayall, Montoya has a hard-edged sound and style all his own. On Sept.1, Montoya will release “Writing on the Wall”, his sixth album for Alligator Records and his first release in four years.
Tickets for the event range from $30-$75. The Almost Famous Wine Lounge is located at 2271 S. VAsco Road. For additional information, visit www.almostfamouswine.com or call 925-344-5870.