With a nod to the past and a vision for the future, more than 50 long-time Pleasanton residents are working to create an anecdotal history of the city.
“Cruising Down Memory Lane: Stories of Pleasanton in the 50’s” is the brainchild of Donna Kamp McMillion, a fourth-generation resident.
In 2021, she set out to capture the stories of long-time Pleasanton families, including descendants of some of the city’s founding fathers, as well as ranchers, farmers, and business owners.
“The book highlights so much of what’s made Pleasanton a wonderful town,” McMillion said. “It’s important to capture and share these stories. It’s been a project from the heart for the volunteers who are working to bring the book to life.”
With help from the nonprofit Three Valleys Community Foundation (3VCF), proceeds from the book and other donations will support the next general of journalists and storytellers at the city’s Amador Valley High School, which opened in 1922. The funds will go directly to the high school’s award-winning journalism program.
According to McMillion, the decision to partner with Amador Valley High School was an obvious one.
“Almost all of the interviewees attended Amador in the ‘50s and ‘60s, and they had great stories about their high school years and their wonderful teachers,” she said. “They recognized how important it is for every generation to preserve family memories.”
Students now in the Amador Valley journalism program will use the funds to capture and relate the stories of their own generation.
The stories in “Cruising Down Memory Lane” are drawn from more than three dozen interviews, all recorded and now archived at the Museum on Main. A volunteer team of writers, editors, artists, and graphic designers turned the interviews into stories that capture the memories and the personalities of the storytellers, according to McMillion. The stories are illustrated with photographs from the Museum on Main and the storytellers’ own scrapbooks and family photos.
Among the storytellers featured in “Cruising Down Memory Lane” are Tom Orloff, a dairyman’s son who became Alameda County district attorney; Francine King Rivers, who grew up on Chicken Alley and is now a New York Times best-selling author; Walt McCloud, Pleasanton’s long-time police chief; Rich Guasco, an icon in the sport of drag-racing; and Patty Walker Cleveland, whose stepfather was the editor and publisher of The Pleasanton Times.
Towne Center Books is handling pre-publication book orders. For more information on the 3VCF fund and tax-deductible contributions, visit 3vcf.org.