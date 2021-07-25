Jazz trumpeter Jeff Bordes, a local favorite who launched his career as a teenager growing up in Pleasanton, will return to the Firehouse Arts Center at 8 p.m., Saturday, July 24.
Bordes will be joined on stage by Duvone Dwayne Stewart, a steelpan virtuoso from Tobago, for an evening of Caribbean jazz.
Stewart was born on Tobago -- the smaller of the two islands that make up the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago – and began performing when he was 8. He toured other Caribbean islands in his teens and by his mid-20s, he was arranging and touring Europe and North America with his six-piece steel ensemble, NFM Pantasy.
“We are so excited to return to the stage to perform for an audience,” said Bordes, a 1997 graduate of the Berklee College of Music in Boston who still lives in the Bay Area. “And for me, there's no better place than the Firehouse Arts Center for this homecoming.”
As a performer, Bordes has shared the stage with jazz and pop icons alike. This will be his seventh appearance at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave. in downtown Pleasanton.
Tickets are available at www.firehousearts.org/events.