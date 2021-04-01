The Bothwell Arts Center will offer a 5-week series of classes, “Shaping Tomorrow’s Visionaries,” designed to inspire students to examine issues, develop principles, and appreciate diversity, community, humanity and the environment.
Taught by Anne Giancola, visual arts manager for the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, the classes are based on the works of local artist Nova Starling, who interviewed, photographed and painted portraits of scientists, human rights activists, dancers, poets, designers and engineers from around the world.
Students will be encouraged to consider the lives of people they consider inspiring and create a plan to become a force of influence themselves. After discussing how professional endeavors can influence society’s behavior, Giancola will guide the students in communicating their chosen visionary’s message through graphics and the art of presentation.
The classes will meet in-person on Thursdays at the Bothwell Arts Center, 2466 8th St., Livermore, from 4-5:30 p.m., starting April. 15. Enrollment is limited to 15 students and Covid-19 safety precautions will be enforced. The course is open to ages 13 and up.
To register, go to www.livermorearts.org. For more information about Starling’s nonprofit project, Art and Resources to Inspire Inc., go to www.aartii.org.