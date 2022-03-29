The 2022 East Meets West Wine Competition pitted an exciting lineup of East Coast wines against a healthy slate from the West, starring the usual suspects like Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Zin and Cabernet Sauvignon.
Brent Amos, winemaker and general manager of Las Positas Vineyards in Livermore, handily bested all the wines from both East and West to take Best of Show for his 2021 Estate Las Positas Albariño. This bright, lively, apricot, pear and lime-filled take on this Iberian white popular in Galicia and Northwest Portugal, has a bit of residual sugar to counter the plentiful acid, and was fermented and aged entirely in stainless. It’s not released yet, but when it is, you’ll be able to find it at your local Costco.
Amos has experienced great success with his Albariños in this channel. You can currently find the 2020 Las Positas Albariño, which has no residual sugar and was partially aged in some neutral barriques, in Livermore and Danville Costco locations. It’s more tropical and weightier, with hints of banana and a soft, featherdown finish.
To win the overall East Meets West Competition with an Albariño from Livermore defied odds.
Judges usually vote for Sauvignon Blanc or Chardonnay. And yet, the Albariño prevailed handily as Best West White. Amos had a chance to take Best Red, as well, as his 2019 Estate Las Positas Tempranillo was in the Red Sweepstakes. However, the 2018 Sonoma-Cutrer Vine Hill Pinot Noir took Best West Red.
In a showdown for Best of the West, the Las Positas Albariño then went head-to-head with the NV Breathless Blanc de Blanc, (Best Sparkling) the 2021 Côtes-du-Rôbles from Eberle (Best Rosé), the Sonoma-Cutrer Pinot Noir and the Sonoma-Cutrer Late Harvest Chardonnay, to be crowned Best of the West.
Then, it was time to face the Best of the East, the 2020 Holy-Field Tailgate White blend of 46% Seyval Blanc, 45% Vignoles and 9% Valvin Muscat. Hailing from Kansas, this charmed with a near-perfect flood of pineapple and peach deliciousness that completely coated the palate.
In the final voting, the Las Positas Albariño bested the Tailgate White blend by a whopping 13 votes to 5.
This comes on the heels of the 2021 Wood Family Livermore Albariño winning Best Albariño at the 2022 San Francisco Chronicle, out of a field of 41 entries. Standouts were the 2021 Livermore Cellar 13 by Darin Winton, the 2021 Edna Valley CRU, the 2020 Arroyo Seco Morgan, the 2021 Wood Family and both 2020 and 2021 Las Positas examples. The wine of the day was the Carboniste sparkling Albariño from Gomes Vineyard in Isleton, California, a delightful way to toast Livermore’s winemaking accomplishments!