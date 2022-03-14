Registration for Bringing Back the Natives Garden Tour and Green Home Features Showcase is now open.
Now in its 18th year, the tour will cover four days of inspiration: two days on-line and two days in-person. For the first time, the tour will also showcase green home features.
The on-line portion will take place on the weekend of April 16 and 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will be kicked off on April 16, with a keynote presentation by the inspirational, best-selling author Doug Tallamy. The two-day virtual tour will also feature beautiful native plant gardens that attract birds, bees, and butterflies, as well as visits to homes with Tesla solar panels and Powerwall backup batteries, heat pumps for heating and cooling the house and heating water, induction ranges, and more.
The award-winning in-person portion will allow registrants to visit beautiful, water-conserving native plant gardens, with 36 bayside gardens on April 30, and 15 inland gardens on May 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All the homes have native plant gardens, and about 10 presenters will be sharing their green home features, such as solar panels and batteries, induction ranges, heat pumps, and more.
Registrants will learn how to design a native plant garden for color and interest throughout the year, garden for wildlife, lower their water bills, protect their family's health and the environment by gardening without using pesticides, and more.
California native plants are adapted to its unique soil and climate, are naturally water conserving, and their care routine is easy. California native plants are better than non-native plants when it comes to attracting native birds, butterflies, and other forms of wildlife, and as the gardens on the tour show, display a sense of place that is uniquely Californian.
For more information, contact kathy@kathykramerconsulting.net or call 510-236-9558 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. To register, visit bringingbackthenatives.net.