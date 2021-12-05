Cabana Dave’s was the people’s choice at the Rotary Club of Livermore Valley’s First Annual Chili Cook Off on Saturday, Oct. 23, with the Cattlewomen’s Association receiving the nod for best recipe from the celebrity judges.
California Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner, Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young, Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Dawn Argula and Livermore Rodeo Queen Isabella Macchioni joined local “chili-tasting expert” Barry Buckett to judge 13 recipes entries.
They rated the Cattlewomen’s chili the tastiest, followed by Livermore restaurants Cabana Dave’s and Posada in a second-place tie. Third place was a three-way tie between the Del Valle High School Culinary Academy, Goodness Village in Livermore and Oyo in Pleasanton.
But hundreds of chili lovers who joined the festivities also weighed-in throughout the day to pick the “People’s Favorite,” which went to Cabana Dave’s. Second in the People’s Favorite voting went to Oyo, with Joe’s Double Barrel BBQ in third.
Money raised through the purchase of chili, beverages and raffle tickets will go to support Rotary Club projects.