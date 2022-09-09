On Sept. 1, International Cabernet Day, Steven Kent Winery held a popup event to share a rare look back at some of the excellent sources of Cabernet Sauvignon in Livermore Valley.
It all comes down to site and farming and paying attention to that perfect pick. It all goes wrong or right from there.
“I’d rather have more acid than extraction,” said Steven Mirassou, explaining his baseline approach to making elegant wines of freshness and finesse.
Attendees tasted eight finished wines, all from Livermore sites, and one 2020 barrel sample from somewhere completely different.
Mirassou, along with his team, son Aidan and Beth Refsnider, are committed to making the best wines possible from Livermore, as well as the best possible Cabernets and Cabernet-based blends, wherever that quest may lead them. In this case, it led them to Bates Ranch in the Santa Cruz Mountains and to Georges III in Napa. This is a pretty interesting combination, and the result of a fortuitous decision, but more on that momentarily.
First, back in the time machine to 2007, the Ghielmetti Vineyard Clone 30 was tapped, one of Steven’s favorites for its black-fruited signature, which often presents as black licorice. The earthiness and menthol added interest to the lovely and savory mid-palate, with its solid, almost gravely tannins, finishing with a hint of horehound drop. A great vintage with plenty of roadway ahead.
The 2011 Premier proved the stunner of the tasting, a handsome carriage horse of a blend sourced from Ghielmetti, Home Ranch and Smith Ranch. Born of a challenging year, this acid-riveted beauty flows like a sleigh across the snowy fields of a Currier and Ives Christmas card, bells ringing in the crystalline air. It’s lean, perky and pretty, with pipe tobacco, rosemary and sage rounding out the red-fruited core.
The Home Ranch 2019 Cab has a sinewy, red ‘plumminess,’ and is blessed with plentiful acid and powerful tannins. The 2019 Ghielmetti Cab delivers aromatics of lilac and tulips, landing smoothly on the palate with a burst of cherry and then unspooling fierce notes of graphite and white pepper. Both 2019s are structurally intense, coiled to deliver a crescendo of pleasure as they unwind.
To that barrel sample now, a torrent of racy red cranberry and black raspberry, tinged with redwood forest and satisfyingly silky tannins that are still pulling at the bit like a wild mustang, pawing the air with wild energy.
Getting fruit from Bates in 2020, which is in the very southeastern part of the Santa Cruz Mountains AVA, turned out a godsend, as the 2020 SKW Livermore Cabs were lost to smoke taint. Hence the Bates Ranch fruit will comprise the 2020 The Premier from the Santa Cruz Mountains and the 2020 Lineage will hail primarily from Rutherford. While that’s only for one year, Mirassou plans to continue sourcing from both Napa and the Santa Cruz Mountains (Bates Ranch and Zayante Vineyard).
Mapping out the future, beginning with vintage 2021, Mirassou plans to make both The Premier and Lineage from Livermore fruit, L’Autre Cote Cab Franc from Livermore, Bates Ranch Cab, Rutherford Cab, Home Ranch Cab and Ghielmetti Cab. They’ll also make Barbera rose, for which they just pressed the 2022 on Cab Day, plus the ever-beloved Lola, and a new Cabernet Franc blanc from a planting near the Wente golf course.
He’s eagerly awaiting the new clones of Cab that were planted at Ghielmetti in 2017 to come online, replacing some leafroll virused Mourvedre and Cab clone 171, including Mount Eden, Niebaum Coppola and To Kalon. Livermore Cabernet will continue to have its day, if Mirassou has his way.