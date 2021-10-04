The Cantabella Children’s Choir has announced artistic director Eileen Chang will be retiring after the current season ends in May 2022.
“It is with a touch of sadness that I announce (Chang’s) planned retirement, because we love Eileen,” said Choir President Denise Leddon. “We share in Eileen’s exciting future plans to embark on a next phase to have more time to travel and volunteer in different parts of the world.”
Chang joined the joined choir’s artistic faculty in 2009 and helped establish the group’s award-winning traveling Honors Choir. She was named artistic director in 2017. She studied at California State University, Long Beach and Westminster Choir College in New Jersey, and previously served as sanctuary choir conductor at Westminster Presbyterian Church in San Jose and Daesung Korean Presbyterian Church in Sunnyvale.
The choir will be interviewing for a new artistic director for the 2022 to 2023 season.