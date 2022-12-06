Cantabella Children’s Chorus presents Winter’s Light in concert, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1 and 4 p.m., at the Valley Community Church, located at 4455 Del Valle Parkway, in Pleasanton.
Many wintertime and holiday favorites are lined up to celebrate the season. The beautiful “Northern Lights,” a fantastic arrangement of “Deck the Halls” in 7/8, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” many international carols sung in different languages, and fun pieces such as “The Twelve Days of Christmas Confusion” and “The Piglets’ Christmas.” It is a variety to please everyone in the family.
The chorus welcomes incoming Artistic Director Clement Cano, who joined this season. With his well-rounded musical experience, Cano brings many novel ideas to the chorus, and invites everyone to his first concert with Cantabella,
“Bring your children,” he said. “They will be inspired!”
Cantabella training choirs sing at 1 p.m. Performance choirs sing at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 at cantabella.org or $25 at the door on Dec. 10. Children 18 years and under are free.