The Livermore/Pleasanton-based Cantabella Children’s Chorus sang the National Anthem in four-part harmony at the Golden State Warriors game at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Dec 30, to 17,000 spectators.
The 29 singers from the Cantabella Honors, Chamber and Children’s Choirs, along with a few alumni, performed. Vocalist’s ages ranged from 5th grade through college.Clement Cano, the new Cantabella artistic director, conducted as the enthusiastic crowd cheered the children on.
To view the video, visit Cantabella.org.