The Cantabella Children’s Chorus will perform its spring concert, “Spring Up, Oh Well,” online at 4 p.m., Saturday, May 22.
The concert will include two pieces commissioned for the upper-level chorus with a Pleasanton community grant.
The link to the free, 40-minute concert will be available throughout the evening at www.cantabella.org. No advance registration is required.
During the pandemic, the award-winning children’s chorus, based in Pleasanton, continued practicing via Zoom. For the concert, chorus members recorded their parts individually. The recordings were then mixed digitally into a multi-part harmony.