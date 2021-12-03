The Cantabella Children’s Chorus will present two in-person winter concerts on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Valley Community Church, 4455 Del Valle Parkway, in Pleasanton.
With the theme “Silent Night, Jubilant Night,” the concerts will include a variety of Christmas medleys.
Elementary school-aged members of the Cantabella Training Choirs will perform at 1 p.m., followed by a second concert, featuring the middle school and high school performing choirs at 4 p.m.
All attendees over the age of 2 must wear facemasks. Those over 12 must present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test.
For tickets, go to www.cantabella.org/concert. Tickets are $20 for adults and free for those under 18.