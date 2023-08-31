The award-winning Cantabella Children’s Chorus is accepting registrations for its fall training classes in Livermore and Pleasanton now through Sept. 15.
To register, go to cantabella.org’
The chorus, for youths in pre-K through 12th grade, has also started rehearsals for its annual December concert.
This summer, the chorus, directed by artistic director Clem Cano, took second place at the 12th annual Golden Gate International Choral Festival in the Youth Historical and Youth Folk categories.
Chorister Renna Popli, who attends Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton, took first place in the Youth Solo competition, while Pleasanton chorister Helen Li, who attends the Dorris-Eaton School in San Ramon, took third in the Children’s Solo competition.