The Cantabella Children’s Chorus will celebrate its 30th anniversary with spring concerts at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Saturday, May 21.
The program’s Children’s Choir, with students in fifth through eighth grade, will perform at 1 p.m., with the Chamber Choir, for older students, performing at 4 p.m.
This will also be Eileen Chang’s last concert. Chang, who was named artistic director in 2017, is retiring after 12 years with the organization.
Tickets for the performances are $25 for adults and $8 for children under 18. Tickets are available at LivermoreArts.org or cantabella.org/tickets.
Cantabella Children’s Chorus is a non-profit organization that offers training programs in Livermore and Pleasanton.