Captain Joseph Spears, Civil Air Patrol, has assumed command of Tri-Valley Composite Squadron 156, based at the Livermore Municipal Airport.
Spears, who had served as aerospace education officer for the squadron, takes over from Captain Michael Carter, who had led the unit since it was rechartered in 2018.
Spears, a former Army medical specialist, is also a software developer for the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
Carter is expected to remain with the squadron in another capacity.
The Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary of the Air Force that performs domestic search and rescue missions under the direction of the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.
Squadron 156 includes both senior members, 18 and older, and cadet members between 12 and 21.