Alameda County – Carl Bernstein, one half of the legendary Watergate reporting team, spoke at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore last week.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and co-author of “All the President’s Men,” addressed the current state of politics, the media and democracy at large.
Bernstein and Bob Woodward were 28 and 29, respectively, when they began covering Watergate in 1972 for the Washington Post newspaper. Today, 50 years later, the story about a break-in at the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters, which eventually brought down a president, stands as one of the most renowned news stories of all time.
“Woodward and I wrote more than 200 stories that established Richard Nixon’s criminality and unfitness to be president of the United States,” said Bernstein. “And at the time, in our earliest reporting, Nixon and those in the White House tried to make our conduct the issue in Watergate rather than the conduct of the president and his closest allies … and so now, again, we’ve had a president who has tried, quite successfully, in many ways to make the conduct in the press the issue. But (the difference is) the system worked in Watergate.”
As a young boy growing up in Washington D.C., Bernstein found his place in the news business at 16 when he was hired as a copy boy for the Evening Star, a competitor of the Washington Post.
“I had one foot in the pool hall, one foot in juvenile hall and one toe in the classroom, but I got a job as a copy boy, and I got the best seat in the house to what was happening in Washington,” he said. “How lucky I’ve been to have discovered at a very young age what I love to do and am still loving it and learning from it.”
However, said Bernstein, there remains a fundamental difference in how reporters gather the news today and how the public perceives it.
“One of the things we do really badly in journalism is we sit there in Washington and think that’s where the whole story is, or we cover it from LA or New York,” Berstein noted. “We don’t go out into the country to cover it … Had we done that in 2016, we would not have been surprised when Donald Trump won, because we did not try and establish the best attainable version of the truth about this country and where we are, and we have this notion both in politics and journalism that politics and journalism are separate from the rest of the culture of the United States.
“But it is the culture that has changed over 40 years, not politics or journalism, and then (when) you start to look at the culture of the U.S. through its people, you begin to understand that we are a very different country. In fact, one of our political parties has begun to support Authoritarianism. Astonishing.”
Despite his misgivings over the current state of the media and the role of reporters in the world, Bernstein was quick to praise the breadth and context of those who covered the Trump White House.
“I would say the White House reporting during the Trump presidency is the greatest I’ve seen in my lifetime,” said Bernstein, adding that the difference between the country today and the time of Watergate is that people don’t seem as interested in what he calls “the best attainable version of the truth.”
He said that the public and some members of the media are more interested in gathering information that supports their belief system, their truth, rather than examining both sides of an issue.
Throughout his storied career, Bernstein has seen and reported on the civil rights movement, presidential and political upheaval, and war. Still, he contends the biggest news story of today is one that is over 40 years old; the state of the republic.
“I think if I were running a great news organization today, I think the one overwhelming story is the decline of democracy. Not just in this country, but all over the world,” Bernstein said.
He added that he did feel a sense of optimism that the younger generation seems concerned about the state of democracy and might be able to shift the tide going forward.
“I have always been an optimist, but I’m not sure anymore … it’s deeper than that. It’s who we are as a people. Our democracy is not working, and that’s the great story of the day.”