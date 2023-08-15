The Livermore Valley Opera (LVO) will host a lecture by Thomas Holliday, author of “Falling Up: The Days and Nights of Carlisle Floyd,” on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore.
An American composer who died in 2021, at age 95, Floyd is best known for his 14 operas, often drawing on themes from the American South including “Susannah,” written for a Southern dialect and set in rural Tennesse.
“Falling Up,” an authorized biography based on interviews with Floyd, his family, and dozens of singers and conductors from the last half of the 20th century, traces the composer’s Southern roots and the struggles and sacrifices that accompanied his rise in the world of opera, now being considered by many to be the Father of American Opera.
Floyd, who was also a poet, essayist, and virtuoso pianist, asked Holliday to write his biography in 2006.
In addition to discussing his biography of Floyd, Holliday, an internationally experienced stage director who studied at the Indiana University School of Music, will also offer his insights into the upcoming LVO stage production of John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men” during his lecture.
Tickets for the lecture, which begins at 7 p.m., are $10 at the door, although reservations are encouraged. For more information, email info@LVOpera.com.
The nonprofit LVO will present “Of Mice and Men” at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore over two weekends in October, Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, and again Saturday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 15.
Tickets for “Of Mice and Men” are $20 to $105, and are available at the Bankhead box office, 2400 First St., or by calling 925-373-6800.