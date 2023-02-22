Vintage cars, antique Livermore fire trucks, the Pleasanton Vesperados with Vespa motorcycles, and Midget race cars will be the main attractions at the Cars and Engines event at Hagemann Ranch on Feb. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. Joey T and Friends, a local band, will provide the musical entertainment. The kids can make paper rockets and launch them in the big arena. The latest Eagle Scout project, an exhibit of farm equipment, will be ready for viewing.
Students and staff at Altamont Creek Elementary School recently celebrated the 100th Day of School with smiles and costumes. The milestone day is widely celebrated in preschools, kindergartens, and elementary schools as a fun way to break up …
