Vintage cars, antique Livermore fire trucks, the Pleasanton Vesperados with Vespa motorcycles, and Midget race cars will be the main attractions at the Cars and Engines event at Hagemann Ranch on Feb. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. Joey T and Friends, a local band, will provide the musical entertainment. The kids can make paper rockets and launch them in the big arena. The latest Eagle Scout project, an exhibit of farm equipment, will be ready for viewing.