The Alameda County CattleWomen will sponsor a Dutch oven cooking contest this summer at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton.
A Dutch oven is a thick-walled cooking pot, usually made of cast iron, with a tight-fitting lid. The pots are wide and shallow, with short legs that allow them to be used for outdoor cooking.
The CattleWomen, a nonprofit organization that promotes the beef industry, said almost anything that can be cooked in a regular oven can be cooked in a Dutch oven.
The contest, on Saturday, June 17, will use charcoal briquettes for fuel.
There will be three competitions: beef, side dish, and dessert, with a$2 entry fee per division.
The winner in each division will receive $500.
To enter the Dutch oven cooking contest, go to annual.alamedacountyfair.com/competitions. The deadline to enter is Tuesday, June 13.
For more information, email entries@alamedacountyfair.com or call 925-426-7611.