Alameda County Fair

Independent File Photo

 Doug Jorgensen

The Alameda County CattleWomen will sponsor a Dutch oven cooking contest this summer at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton.  

A Dutch oven is a thick-walled cooking pot, usually made of cast iron, with a tight-fitting lid. The pots are wide and shallow, with short legs that allow them to be used for outdoor cooking.  

The CattleWomen, a nonprofit organization that promotes the beef industry, said almost anything that can be cooked in a regular oven can be cooked in a Dutch oven.  

The contest, on Saturday, June 17, will use charcoal briquettes for fuel. 

There will be three competitions: beef, side dish, and dessert, with a$2 entry fee per division.  

The winner in each division will receive $500. 

To enter the Dutch oven cooking contest, go to annual.alamedacountyfair.com/competitions. The deadline to enter is Tuesday, June 13.  

For more information, email entries@alamedacountyfair.com or call 925-426-7611. 