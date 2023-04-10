The Alameda County CattleWomen will hold a Dutch Oven Cooking Contest at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton on Saturday, June 17.
Dutch ovens are heavy pots, often made of cast iron, with tightfitting lids for slow cooking. They have short legs for outdoor cooking.
Dutch ovens have been used since the 1700s. Paul Revere is credited with adding legs and designing a flat ridge on the lid for holding coals. Dutch oven cooking remains popular today among cast-iron enthusiasts, people living off grid, and campers and ranchers feeding their crews in remote locations.
The CattleWomen’s contest will use charcoal briquettes for fuel. There will be divisions for beef, side dishes, and desserts, with the winner in each category receiving $50.
To enter the contest, go to annual.alamedacountyfair.com/competitions and click on the Beef is King & Dutch Oven Entry Guide. The deadline to enter is Tuesday, June 13.
For more information email entries@alamedacountyfair.com or call 925-426-7611.