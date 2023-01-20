Lunar New Year – sometimes called Chinese New Year – is celebrated with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends 15 days later with the first full moon. Because it is based on the lunar calendar, the exact date differs each year, but this year’s event is Jan. 21.
Tri-Valley residents have several opportunities to celebrate and learn about the holiday this year.
Jan. 20: Join Pleasanton Library Staff in celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with stories, songs and a special lion dance performance from KingFu Dragon USA from 7 to 8 p.m. at Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., in Pleasanton. No registration is required but seating is first come, first serve. For more information, call 925-931-3400, ext. 3 or visit http://www.cityofpleasantonca.gov/gov/depts/lib/default.asp.
Jan. 21: Las Positas College and Livermore Valley Arts collaborate to bring a free community event celebrating the Year of the Rabbit featuring Tai Chi lessons and a demonstration by Richard Cheng. The day will also include traditional Chinese dance and instruments by Xiaopei Chinese Dance, US Chinese Dance Association, and Zitheras Academy. Martial arts demonstrations by KungFu Dragon USA will also bring Lions to bestow blessings upon the new year. There will be performances of classical Indian dance medleys by Shanmukha Theaters, a DJ mix of Asian, Indian, and Southeast Asian music by John Francisco of Expressions Entertainment, and an Asian Creatives Open Mic mini event to close out the celebration.
Asian sweet treats and beverages will be for sale and there will arts and crafts activities for the family. The Livermore Heritage Guild and the Granada High School Asian American Club will showcase historical displays, and an altar will be featured for the community to give and receive good tidings in the upcoming year.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bankhead Plaza, 2400 First St. in Livermore. For more information and a schedule of events, call 925-373-6700 or visit https://livermorearts.org/.
Jan. 24 - 28: Livermore Library hosts a series of events to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Jan. 24: The Springtown Library will hold a free Lunar New Year Dragon Craft for children and families at 4 p.m. on January 24 at 998 Springtown Drive in Livermore. Create a paper dragon highlighting Lunar New Year traditions. No registration required.
Jan. 26: The Springtown Library, 998 Bluebell Drive, Livermore, will host a Lunar New Year Storytime at 10:15 a.m.
Jan. 27: The Rincon Library, 725 Rincon Ave., Livermore, will host a Lunar New Year Storytime and dragon cract at 10:15 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Jan. 28: The Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., Livermore, will host a Lunar New Year Storytime and Children’s Parade at 10:15 a.m. and a Red Panda Acrobatics Show at 11 a.m., followed by a Dragon Craft.
For more information, call 925-373-5500 or visit library.livermoreca.gov.