Taste Our Terroir, an annual, four-day celebration of food and wine sponsored by the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association, will return in July with events ranging from dinner in an olive orchard and an electric bike tour of the region to a wine and food pairing competition with 11 wineries and their restaurant partners.
The celebration begins on Thursday, July 14, with the signature Food and Wine Pairing Competition at Garre Vineyard and Winery, 7986 Tesla Road, Livermore. There, 11 wineries will partner with chefs from local restaurants to create appetizers that complement the wines. The teams will compete for prizes in a blind taste test overseen by Bay Area culinary and wine judges. Guests can also sample the pairings, along with a dessert buffet, and weigh in by voting in the People's Choice category.
Pairing competition teams include Big White House Winery and Charming Fig Catering; Fenestra Winery and Oyo; Garre Vineyard and Garre Café; Las Positas Vineyards and Locanda Wine Bar; McGrail Vineyards and BottleTaps; Murrieta’s Well and its own chef; Occasio Winery and Sabio on Main; Page Mill Winery and Much Ado About Pizza; Rosa Fierro Cellars and Norm’s Place; Wente Vineyards and its own chef; and Wood Family Vineyards and First Street Alehouse.
General admission tickets for the competition, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m., are $95 per person. Early admission VIP tickets are $135.
On Friday, July 15, the celebration will continue with a wine lovers' hike from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Murrieta’s Well, 3005 Mines Road, Livermore. Hikers will also learn about the winery’s small lot approach to wine growing and sample wines and bites prepared by the Murrieta Well’s culinary team.
Tickets for the hike and wine and food tasting are $70. From noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, cheesemonger Brandon Wood from The Cheese Parlor in Livermore will share his knowledge of the cheese-making and aging process with a pairing of artisanal cheeses and wines at the Fenestra Winery, 83 Vallecitos Road, Livermore. The tasting will also include wines from the Garre Vineyard & Winery and Del Valle Winery. Tickets are $55.
Friday’s events will continue from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a tasting and discussion of Cabernet Franc by sixth-generation winemaker Steven Kent Mirassou at The Cellar at The Lineage Wine Collection, 5443 Tesla Road, in Livermore. Mirassou believes that Cabernet Franc, a black grape variety that is used in many wine blends, may be the future of wine growing in the Livermore Valley. Tickets for the Cabernet Franc Retrospective are $65.
From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Livermore Valley Vintners' Collective will host a four-course, farm-to-table dinner provided by On the Vine Catering, set in an olive garden at the Purple Orchid Wine Country Resort & Spa, 4549 Cross Road, Livermore. The collective includes Fenestra Winery, John Evan Cellars, Las Positas Vineyards, Page Mill Winery, and Wood Family Vineyards. Tickets for the dinner are $175.
Events on Saturday, July 16, begin with yoga led by certified instructor Lisa Stanford, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the Fenestra Winery. Tickets are $25.
From 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Pedego Electric Bikes store in Livermore will sponsor a guided tour to several local wineries. Participants will select their bikes at the Pedego shop, 1911 Second St., before heading to Page Mill Winery, followed by lunch at Charles R Vineyards, a tour and tasting at Big White House, and finally a late-afternoon wine tasting at Wood Family Vineyards. Tickets are $220.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rosa Fiero Cellars, 2245 S. Vasco Road, Livermore, will host a tasting and discussion of rose’ wines. Winemaker Rosa Fiero will be joined by Alexandra Henkelman from Omega Road Winery, Beth Refsnider from The Lineage Collection, and Samantha Bunegin from Las Positas Vineyards. Charming Fig Catering will provide bites. Tickets for Stop and Smell the Roses are $55.
Also on Saturday, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., winemakers from Cellar 13, Cuda Ridge Winery, Darcie Kent Estate Winery, McGrail Vineyards and Winery, Wente Vineyards, and The Lineage Collection will offer a tasting of highly regarded 2017 vintage Livermore Valley Cabernet-based wines. The tasting will be at McGrail Vineyards, 5600 Greenville Road, in Livermore. Tickets are $65.
Finally, Saturday will wrap up with Secrets of a Sommelier, with LeeAnn Kaufman offering tips on proper serving temperatures, how to find the perfect glass, and other secrets of enjoying and serving wines, at Concannon Vineyard, 4590 Tesla Road, Livermore. Tickets are $75.
Yoga Instructor Lisa Stanford will also get Sunday underway with a class from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Concannon Vineyard, followed by a glass of rose wine. Tickets are $35.
From 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., wine lovers can join sommelier Jeremy Troupe-Masi at Nottingham Cellars, 2245 S Vasco Road, in Livermore, for a 16-foot ‘sensory bar’ that will allow them to see, smell, touch, and taste their way through more than 40 flavors and aromas. Wines will be paired with selections from The Cheese Parlor in Livermore. Tickets for the Sensory Extravaganza are $75.
The final event of Taste of Terroir will be a port wine and chocolate tasting from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Cedar Mountain Winery and Port Works, 10843 Reuss Road, in Livermore, with winemaker Earl Ault explaining how red and white port wines are made. Tickets are $35.
Participants must be 21 or older for all events. For more information or tickets, visit lvwine.org.