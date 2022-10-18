October is Merlot Month, and in accordance with the growing #MERLOTME movement (merlotme.com) begun by industry forces like Duckhorn, Clos du Val, Markham, Miner, and St. Francis, 10 Livermore winemakers are taking part by holding a special event to focus on the varietal that is among the most widely planted red wine grapes in the Livermore Valley.
Although it’s no secret that a certain movie led to the meteoric rise in the popularity and plantings of Pinot Noir at the expense of Merlot, it’s also no secret that not every place suitable for Merlot is favorable for Pinot Noir. Livermore happens to be much more conducive to the former than the latter. Merlot from Livermore has depth, breadth, and a purity of red and black fruits.
Further, it is not prone to the green flavors often found in coastal regions, where it was misguidedly overplanted.
Hello, Merlot! is a unique chance to try 10 Livermore Merlots, many of which are gold-medal winners in wine competitions as well as recipients of considerable acclaim from major wine publications, all produced by Livermore Valley winemakers.Participating wineries include Cuda Ridge Wines, Fenestra Winery, Las Positas Vineyards, McGrail Vineyards, Nottingham Cellars, Page Mill Winery, Retzlaff Vineyards, Rodrigue Molyneaux Winery, Rosa Fierro Cellars, and Wood Family Vineyards. All will be pouring their award-winning wines in the lobby of the beautiful Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore.
Discover the supple and enduring beauty of the grape Miles famously trashed in “Sideways,” but secretly savored at the end of the movie. Put your palate to work and you might discover your new secret crush.Local cheesemonger Brandon Wood of the Cheese Parlor and Chocolatier, Larissa Milano from Bluebirds chocolate will be on-site with snacks available for purchase.
Tickets are available at bit.ly/3SgY2d0. For more information, email larry@cudaridgewines.com or heather@mcgrailvineyards.com.