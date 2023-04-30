Chamber Orchestra to Classical British Concert 

The Pacific Chamber Orchestra (PCO) will perform selections from four top composers of British classical music at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Orinda and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.
The PCO’s “Refreshing” program will include works George Frideric Handel, Joseph Hadyn, Sir Edward Elgar, and Gordon Jacob.
“From Baroque, to Classical to modern times, these four composers demonstrate musical charm, melody, playful wit, and especially the use of concise expression for maximum affectation,” said PCO music director Lawrence Kohl. “Their techniques helped define and elucidate the engagingly unique British approach to classical music.”
The performance will include “Alla Hornpipe” from Handel’s “Water Music,” a collection or orchestra movements commissioned by King George in 1717 for a royal excursion on the Thames River. “Hornpipe,” the best-known movement from “Water Music” exemplifies the loud and pompous nature of the piece with trumpet fanfares and strings.
The orchestra will also perform selections from Haydn’s Symphony No. 104 in D major, his final symphony and the last of 12 written while the Austrian composer was living in London, known for its free-flowing melodies.
Also on the program will be selections from Jacob’s lively Little Symphony for Chamber Orchestra and Eiger’s romantic “May Song and Love’s Greeting.” Eiger is best known for the popular processional march “Pomp and Circumstance.
Tickets are available at pacificchamberporchestra.org for the performance at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 66 St. Stephens Drive, Orinda, and at livermorearts.org for the performance at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First Street, Livermore.
