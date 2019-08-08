The Livermore Cultural Arts Council’s wraps up this summer’s Tuesday Tunes with the Bay Area’s favorite trio, Charged Particles, playing funky Latin jazz mixed with classical music.
Now in its 28th year, the acclaimed band has toured in Indonesia, Canada, and England, and will soon tour Italy, Switzerland, and Austria. The group performs about 150 concerts per year, mostly in California. As a very special treat, they will be playing on the Shea Homes Stage in the Livermore Plaza adjacent to the Bankhead Theater, August 13th at 6:45 pm. Shea Homes is also the major sponsor of “Tuesday Tunes”.
Charged Particles features three of the country's virtuosos in the acoustic and electric jazz arena. Murray Low is a keyboard wizard with dazzling Latin-jazz technique and imaginative improvisational skills. Aaron Germain is an inventive and sophisticated acoustic and electric bassist. Along with fiery drummer Jon Krosnick, these players are making some of the most electrifying jazz in the country today.
Downbeat Magazine called the band “something special” and “inventive, invigorating, mesmerizing, beautiful, virtuosic, and lyrical.” Jazz Times magazine said they’re “an enormously talented trio”. Today’s most exciting and creative music crosses stylistic boundaries and blends diverse traditions to create engaging new sounds. Charged Particles does just that. The group's performances are adventures for their audiences, taking them on a journey through the emotions of life through music. Their original compositions are mixtures of complex orchestration and elaborate improvised solos. Toe-tappers, romantic ballads, and surprise twists and turns are all parts of a musical evening with this group of masters.
Additional funding comes from Fremont Bank, The Independent, Tri-Valley Conservancy, UNCLE Credit Union and Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard. Concert-goers should be aware that the City Municipal Codes prohibit the use of alcohol in public places.